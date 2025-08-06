From Kuwait to home: Maryland guardsmen reunite after mission of ingenuity and grit

EDGEWOOD, Md. — A heartfelt welcome and a final salute marked the return of Maryland’s 1100th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group (TASMG), as soldiers reunited with comrades and celebrated months of successful deployment to Kuwait.

The welcome home ceremony honored not just the end of a mission — but decades of legacy. The party for the day’s ceremony included Brigadier General Andrew W. Collins, Commander of the Maryland Army National Guard; Major Dante Cy; Command Sergeant Major Scott D. Hass; Chief Warrant Officer 5 Scott D. So, and retired Colonel David Palucci, former 1100th TASMG Commander and current Chief of Staff for the Maryland Military Department.

Also present were dozens of soldiers, veterans, and family members — all gathered to support the troops who deployed as Task Force 31 in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

“We’re celebrating not only the welcome back ceremony for the Passport for Maryland,” said Aviation Support Brigade Officer Ryan Cash, “but also our accomplishments. It’s like a final ceremony before we go back to our normal jobs in the job sector.”Cash, who led the logistics section during the deployment, described the return as a “family reunion.”

“There’s a lot of people you end up missing over your time,” he said. “Especially when you share the hard times and the good times — it’s always like a family reunion coming back.”

While deployed, Cash and his team were responsible for tracking down critical aviation parts to support ongoing operations in the region.

“Overseas, things aren’t readily available,” he explained. “We had to think outside the box. We were like treasure hunters — searching globally for engine parts, maintenance equipment, whatever we needed to get the job done.”That kind of determination and adaptability echoes the long-standing mission of the 1100th TASMG.

The unit traces its lineage back to September 1, 1979, originally designated as the Mobilization, Aviation, Classification and Repair Depot Control Element (MAC), under the Maryland Army National Guard in Havre de Grace. It moved to Edgewood in 1989 and was redesignated multiple times — most recently in 2013 — evolving into today’s TASMG.

Over the last four decades, the unit has deployed multiple times to support U.S. Central Command and Army aviation operations. Their work includes theater-level aviation maintenance, port operations, retrograde of parts, and establishment of sustainment bases across critical areas of responsibility.

While some of their responsibilities have since transitioned to other agencies, contractors, or host nations, the 1100th continues to play a vital role in aviation readiness.

In 2024, the group once again answered the nation’s call by deploying Task Force 31 to Kuwait. That deployment — like the many before it — reflected their unwavering commitment to mission success.

“There’s a great sense of accomplishment,” said Cash. “When you deploy with a small team and return after nine months, you realize how much personal and professional growth you’ve experienced. The camaraderie is just fantastic.”Even with Maryland’s summer heat creeping toward triple digits, Cash said it didn’t compare to Kuwait’s climate.

“It’s hot and humid here, but it still doesn’t top 120 degrees,” he laughed. “Coming from Kuwait, you learn to appreciate green grass again.”As the soldiers return to civilian life, the bonds formed and the missions completed continue to define their service — and their legacy.

“I just want to thank you for the opportunity,” Cash said. “And to speak on behalf of the TASMG — it’s my great pleasure.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy