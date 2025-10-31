From Air Force to art force, veteran turns military training into creative mission

LAUREL, Md. — In a small Prince George's County workshop filled with the hum of 3D printers and glowing model lights, Air Force veteran Christopher Carpenter is proving that service skills can take flight long after the uniform comes off.

Carpenter spent more than a decade in the Air Force as an avionics technician, maintaining and troubleshooting aircraft systems — everything from C-17s to C-130s. Today, those same technical skills power his creative business, CC Hobby Fun, where engineering meets imagination.

“I used to fix airplanes,” Carpenter said. “Now I build starships in bottles, R2-D2s with Tron lighting, and models that actually move and light up — the same troubleshooting I learned in the military helps me make these come to life.”

From wiring and programming to problem-solving under pressure, Carpenter says his Air Force training built the foundation for everything he creates. His pieces — inspired by Transformers, Star Wars, and other sci-fi classics — merge artistry and engineering in unexpected ways.

What began as a hobby has become both a creative outlet and a business, helping Carpenter balance work, family, and passion. He’s found purpose not only in building, but in connecting — with fans, fellow veterans, and families who stop by his booth just to marvel at the details.

“Even if I don’t make a sale,” he said, “the conversations, the memories people share — that’s what keeps me doing it.”

You can find Christopher’s work at CCHobbyFun.com or see him at upcoming local craft fairs, including the Howard County Craft Spectacular.