Free Workshop in Hughesville to help veteran farmers access funding, resources, and mentorship

SOUTHERN MARYLAND — The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is inviting veteran farmers to a free workshop designed to provide crucial resources, funding opportunities, and mentorship.

The Veteran Farmers Workshop will take place on Monday, November 10, from 5–8 p.m. at the SMADC Office in Hughesville.

"Veteran farmers bring unparalleled discipline and determination to agriculture, and it is our duty to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed," said SMADC Director Shelby Watson-Hampton. "This workshop is a crucial step in building a strong community and providing the practical support from grants to mentorship that helps these vital operations grow and thrive."

This no-cost event offers a supportive space for veterans in agriculture to network with peers, share experiences, and learn about programs tailored to veteran-owned farming operations.

Key topics will cover access to funding, land and equipment resources, and formal mentorship opportunities.

While the workshop is free, farmers are encouraged to sign up ahead of time.

You can do that here.

The event will be held at the SMADC Office, 15045 Burnt Store Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.