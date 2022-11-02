Free MTA rides for military service members on Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — MTA is offering free rides to former and active military service members on Veterans Day.

All active U.S. military, veterans, and members of the National Guard and Reserves are eligible.

The offer includes free all-day rides on MTA Local Buses, Metro Subway, Light Rail, MARC Train or Commuter Buses.

To qualify, you will need to show one of the following three forms of identification.

U.S. Department of Defense issued ID (Armed Forces/Uniformed Services/Military Retiree);

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued ID

Maryland MVA Veteran designation on a driver’s license or state ID

It's the fourth consecutive year that the MTA has made this special holiday promotion.

“We appreciate the sacrifices veterans and military personnel have made for us and our nation,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “A free day of transit is one way we can say ‘thank you’ for their service and commitment.”