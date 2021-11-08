Watch
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

MTA to offer military service members free rides this Veterans Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
<p>Picture of MTA light rail. (Jeff Hager, ABC2)</p>
Take transit to the State Fair, MDOT MTA says
Posted at 12:07 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 12:07:47-05

BALTIMORE — This Veterans Day, the Maryland Transit Administration is giving thanks by offering free rides to vets across the states.

That means on November 11, former service members, active-duty military, and those with the National Guard and Reserves will be given unlimited access to local MTA buses, Subway, Light Rail, MARC Train and Commuter Buses.

“For a third consecutive year, MDOT MTA is proud to have veterans and military personnel ride for free on Veterans Day,” said MDOT MTA Acting Administrator Holly Arnold. “Offering a free day of transit is a small token of MDOT MTA’s appreciation for our military members service and sacrifice.”

All you have to provide to get the free ride is one of these ID's.

  • U.S. Department of Defense issued ID (Armed Forces/Uniformed Services/Military Retiree);
  • U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs issued ID;
  • Maryland MVA Veteran designation on a driver’s license or state ID.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019