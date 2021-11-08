MTA to offer military service members free rides this Veterans Day

BALTIMORE — This Veterans Day, the Maryland Transit Administration is giving thanks by offering free rides to vets across the states.

That means on November 11, former service members, active-duty military, and those with the National Guard and Reserves will be given unlimited access to local MTA buses, Subway, Light Rail, MARC Train and Commuter Buses.

“For a third consecutive year, MDOT MTA is proud to have veterans and military personnel ride for free on Veterans Day,” said MDOT MTA Acting Administrator Holly Arnold. “Offering a free day of transit is a small token of MDOT MTA’s appreciation for our military members service and sacrifice.”

All you have to provide to get the free ride is one of these ID's.