Free festival in Howard County aims to support veterans' mental health

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A collaboration of local organizations in Howard County is hosting a free festival Thursday aimed at supporting the mental health of veterans, service members, and their families through creative expression and community connection.

The Howard County Crisis Intercept Mapping Team will host the Good Vibes and Voices Festival at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature music, comedy, art, spoken word performances, and stories of hope.

"So we know from 2017 to 2021 one and six deaths by suicide in Howard County were veterans and we know in the same time, from 2017 to 2021 two and seven gun-related deaths by suicide in Howard County for veterans," Jessica Fisher, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for the Howard County Health Department, said.

"The Howard County Crisis Intercept Mapping team is at the forefront of this effort and we are a team of organizations working to address the gaps in mental health services and suicide prevention. I couldn’t do this work without them," Fisher added.

The festival will also include family-friendly activities such as games, food trucks, face painting, and an inflatable obstacle course.

The event is free and open to the public.

