EEOC: Montgomery County car dealership to pay $30K over service dog denial

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland car dealership will pay $30,000 to settle a federal disability discrimination lawsuit after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said the company refused to allow a veteran with PTSD to have his service dog at work.

The EEOC charged that Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when the veteran was allegedly denied the ability to bring his service animal, calling it a reasonable accommodation under federal law. The suit states that the veteran was left with no other option and resigned.

“Criswell Chevrolet has implemented policy changes so that this situation should not reoccur,” said Debra Lawrence, EEOC’s Philadelphia Regional Attorney. “We are pleased that this company promptly resolved the suit.”

The consent decree requires the dealership to not only pay monetary damages but also provide ADA training and report compliance efforts directly to the EEOC.

At the national level, ADA accommodations like service animals are more common than many realize. Sarah Deo, Assistant Legal Counsel for the EEOC, who could not speak directly on the case, explained what the ADA sees throughout the year.

“We typically receive about one-third of ADA allegations related to mental health conditions, and six percent involve post-traumatic stress disorder. Allowing an individual with a disability to bring their service animal to work is a reasonable accommodation — and it usually comes at no cost to the employer.”

Deo added that misconceptions persist, with some employers assuming service animals are disruptive or costly.

“What’s most important is that employers focus on objective evidence, not bias or assumptions,” she said.

The EEOC’s Baltimore Field Office says it is committed to outreach and education so that both employees and businesses understand their rights and responsibilities. Kessela Reis, External Engagement Manager for EEOC Baltimore, said:

“We receive a wide variety of cases — disability, religion, national origin, race, and sex. Here in Baltimore, we provide intake, resources, and listening sessions so people feel heard. For small businesses, we have a dedicated center to walk them through the interactive process under the ADA from start to finish.”

Reis emphasized that the agency’s doors are open: “If someone feels they can’t speak up, I encourage them to call our 1-800 number. Our representatives will listen, answer questions, and connect them with resources here in Baltimore. The ADA doesn’t just apply to employers — it applies to us, too. We have to make sure our doors are open and accessible.”

For more information, veterans, workers, and employers can visit EEOC.gov or call the agency’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-669-4000.

