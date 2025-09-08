Cleaning Headstones: Volunteers to honor 9/11 heroes with National Day of Service

BALTIMORE COUNTY — This Thursday, September 11th, Americans across the country will take part in a National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor those lost on 9/11 and the sacrifices of military members and first responders.

The nonprofit organization Carry The Load is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration to host volunteer events at nearly 70 national cemeteries nationwide. Volunteers will help clean headstones and beautify the grounds, ensuring the legacies of fallen heroes live on.

In Baltimore, volunteers are invited to participate at 9 a.m. at the Baltimore National Cemetery. Those interested can register online here.

Danielle Applegate, a ninth-generation Army veteran and ambassador for Carry The Load, says the work is personal.

"I’m actually a 9th-generation veteran. When I got out of high school a little bit early, I ran away to the army and spent some time in South Korea, Texas, and Kentucky, really learning how to wear a uniform and do lots of drill and parade," Applegate said.

She’ll be volunteering alongside her two teenage children. Applegate explained the importance of teaching the next generation about service:

"Our kids don’t have that before-and-after of 9/11. They really grew up in a war-torn country. Bringing them to the national cemetery impresses upon them the gravity of public service and inspires questions. Even as a 9th-generation veteran, I still learn new things about the ways people have sacrificed for our country."

Carry The Load was founded in 2011 by two Navy SEAL veterans to honor military and first responders.

Applegate highlighted the partnership with the VA, "Our partnership with the National Cemetery Administration is really critical to bringing awareness across the country. So their partnership means that we're able to get the word out to more people, and we have more volunteers show up, and it really does build the community around the nation."

For those who cannot attend in person, Applegate said there are other ways to participate:

"We have a lot of opportunities on our website… You can always donate, participate in online activities, or buy a t-shirt that proclaims your support… There are many ways to get involved."

This Patriot Day, volunteers of all ages are invited to participate at 9 a.m. at Baltimore National Cemetery and at other locations nationwide. To register for the Baltimore event and learn more about other volunteer opportunities, click here.

