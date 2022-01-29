Burial ceremony held for unaccompanied veterans in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A couple hundred people braved the cold and the snow to honor nine veterans on Friday.

This is the first of a kind ceremony put on by Maryland's Veteran Affairs. It honors "unaccompanied" veterans, which are veterans that do not have family to attend.

Maurine Kostkowski and her husband believed these veterans deserve a dignified ceremony. Her father was in World War II and she is a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution.

"It just touches my heart, I have two boys and never had to do that," she said. "And I have really admired the young women and men who take that on for their, country for us."

David Kamiomer was here for someone near and dear to him, David was the commander and George Roach, one of those honored today, was his Executive Officer.

"These men and women here that are being interned Gave what Abraham Lincoln called the full measure of honor," Kamiomer said. "They gave other lives, other measures, other time And other youth to serve this country. They deserve this and so much more."

They have another event like this lined up for Friday, February 4. It will be at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.