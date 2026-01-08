Buffalo Soldiers to city schools: How a veteran-owned ranch is changing young lives

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A quiet stretch of land in Baltimore County is offering something many inner-city kids and veterans say is hard to find peace.

City Ranch was founded by U.S. Army veteran Ahesamahk Dahn, who served three years with the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley, Kansas. Though he never saw combat, Dahn says his military service helped shape a lifelong mission centered on discipline, healing, and service.

That mission includes his involvement with the modern-day Buffalo Soldiers, an organization of veterans on horseback honoring the legacy of African American soldiers who served during westward expansion.

Dahn says horses have a unique ability to calm people dealing with trauma, especially children growing up in high-stress environments.

“Being able to… de-traumatized… because we all are traumatized in some kind of way,” Dahn said. “But… a horse is one that can help them calm down.”

City Ranch brings horses directly into Baltimore City schools and youth programs, giving students hands-on exposure to agriculture, mentorship, and nature experiences many have never had before.

Teachers and program leaders say the presence of horses alone can shift a child’s mindset, opening the door to learning and personal growth.

The ranch is now led by Brant Kingsley, who is the organization’s “good energy ambassador.”

Kingsley has spent more than a decade working in youth programming and says City Ranch represents the perfect intersection of service, structure, and opportunity.

“Without peace there’s no development, and without development there’s no peace,” Kingsley said. “Welcome to my heaven on earth. I hope that you feel better when you leave than when you came.”

After nearly 18 years of renting the land, City Ranch is now working to purchase and renovate the property; a move leaders say is critical to expanding on-site mentorship programs, trades education, and youth development opportunities.

The nonprofit is working to raise $2.7 million to acquire the property and restore aging structures, some of which date back more than a century.

Leaders say owning the land would allow them to secure the ranch’s future and deepen their impact on the community.

For Dahn, the ranch is more than a business or nonprofit, it’s a living example of what’s possible.

“This is a place where you can be comfortable and peaceful,” he said. “You leave your problems out in the street. We got something here for you.”

To learn more about City Ranch or donate, click here.