Baltimore veterans embrace holiday spirit with help from The Baltimore Station

BALTIMORE — As the holiday season unfolds, veterans in the Baltimore area are receiving a much-needed dose of cheer, thanks to the efforts of The Baltimore Station, a local organization dedicated to supporting veterans through challenges like homelessness, addiction, and poverty.

This year, the Station's “Cookies and Carols” event is spreading warmth and joy to local veterans, many of whom face emotional and financial struggles during the holidays. For Air Force veteran Paul Green, the season can be especially difficult.

"Right now, my biggest concern is that I won’t be able to give my 12-year-old daughter everything she needs for Christmas," said Green, who served in the Air Force for 10 years. He shared that his journey has been one of personal recovery, battling addiction, and overcoming health challenges. "I've stayed away from drugs and alcohol, and I just recently quit smoking," he said.

Despite the hurdles, Green found comfort and encouragement in Friday night's event, which featured a festive mix of holiday music and sweet treats. "I'm just thankful for the holidays, and I want to wish everybody a happy holiday and a happy New Year," he said, a testament to the strength and resilience of many veterans who face hardships daily.

Lilly Frazier, Volunteer Coordinator at The Baltimore Station, explains why such events are so important, especially during the holiday season. "For many veterans, the holidays can be a lonely time, especially if they’re away from family and friends," Frazier said. "We want to bring some extra holiday cheer into the building to remind them they are not alone."

The Baltimore Station has been a cornerstone of support for veterans for over 30 years, helping countless individuals navigate difficult transitions and rebuild their lives. The organization's mission is not only to provide practical services like housing and recovery programs but also to offer emotional and community support to foster healing.

“It’s always good to welcome folks into our little community,” Frazier added.

In addition to The Baltimore Station, local groups like Love Baltimore have been spreading holiday cheer through caroling and acts of kindness for over a decade. Judy Templeton, a member of Love Baltimore, explained their motivation: "It makes us feel like we’re bringing the spirit into Baltimore, and the men here need all the cheer they can get."

As the holiday season continues, veterans at The Baltimore Station and beyond are reminded that they are valued, supported, and not forgotten. And for many, the simple act of sharing holiday joy can be just what they need to stay hopeful and connected.

Veterans from all corners of Baltimore say, "Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."