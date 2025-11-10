Baltimore City veteran turning service into success at UPS

LITTLE ITALY — A Baltimore City veteran who spent a decade jumping out of airplanes is now helping others land on their feet one package, one opportunity at a time.

Michael Phillips, a U.S. Army veteran and owner of six UPS Stores across Baltimore and Washington, D.C., says the lessons he learned in uniform still guide his business every day.

“The military is all about systems and procedures and so is UPS,” Phillips said. “Whether it’s loading a package truck or planning a convoy, it’s about training and discipline.”

Phillips served 10 years in the Army, rising from Second Lieutenant to Major. His leadership roles ranged from platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division to Secretary of Defense Fellow, responsibilities that shaped how he leads his teams today.

After leaving active duty, he used a veterans program to purchase his first Mailboxes Etc. store, which would eventually become part of The UPS Store franchise network. Thirty-three years later, he oversees six locations with 25 employees, many of whom started as part-timers and worked their way up.

Beyond running a business, Phillips is passionate about giving people second chances. He serves on a business improvement district board in Washington, D.C., that partners with Ready, Willing & Working, an organization helping those recovering from addiction or incarceration find stable employment.

“Everybody makes mistakes,” he said. “It’s important to give someone another opportunity. That’s how we’ve built loyalty and a team that lasts.”

As Veterans Day approaches, Phillips says his message is simple veterans are still serving, just in different ways.

“Veterans are everywhere in your community,” he said. “They’re business owners, coaches, church leaders. They still put others above themselves. If you know one, thank them.”

For Phillips, every package that leaves his stores — whether it’s medication, a college application, or a grandparent’s gift carries the same sense of purpose that guided him in uniform: mission, precision, and care.

