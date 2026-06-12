Baltimore City honors more than 150 women veterans at celebration event

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City celebrated and honored more than 150 women veterans at an event recognizing their achievements and service.

The event provided veterans with wellness resources, employment opportunities, and health and housing information. It also aimed to help women veterans feel seen and supported when they return from service.

"We're celebrating a milestone that women veterans have been regular members of the armed services. So it's important to make sure that we're, um, recognizing our women veterans for their achievements and their accomplishments," said Roslyn Jones, Women Veterans Program Manager.

Baltimore City celebrates women veterans with resources and new program Baltimore City honors 150+ women veterans, launches ambassador program

Women veterans make up 18 percent of the U.S. Armed Forces and are the fastest growing group in the military.

The event also showcased the official launch of the Women Veterans Ambassador Program, which helps to strengthen outreach, advocacy and leadership development for women veterans across the state.

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