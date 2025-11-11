HEREFORD COUNTY — At Hereford High School in Baltimore County, history isn’t just taught — it’s lived.

WATCH: Army veteran brings lessons of discipline, service, and purpose to the classroom

For social studies teacher Marcus Robinson, every lesson about freedom, service, and sacrifice carries a personal connection.

The U.S. Army veteran spent 20 years in uniform before trading his fatigues for a classroom, now teaching U.S. History and AP African American Studies.

“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was a kid,” Robinson said. “It’s always been my passion. I took a short detour — about 20 years in the military — but this is where I’ve always wanted to be.”

Robinson served as a Patriot Missile Specialist, responsible for intercepting and destroying incoming missiles and aircraft. His global deployments shaped his worldview and how he prepares students for success.

“A classroom isn’t a place for strict military structure,” he explained, “but the discipline and preparation carry over. My students deserve the best, most well-prepared instruction possible. That mindset came from the military.”

“After September 11th, I knew I wanted to serve. I joined as soon as I turned 17,” Robinson said. “That call to service never goes away. It’s why I became a teacher. Veterans still want to serve their communities — that never leaves you.”

Inside his classroom, Robinson’s military experience shows up in quiet ways — through preparation, consistency, and compassion. He tells new educators, “You won’t be everybody’s favorite teacher, but you’ll be somebody’s favorite teacher.”

His students often ask about his service — how many times he deployed, what countries he’s been to — and Robinson uses those questions to bring history to life.

“They absolutely know I’m a veteran,” he said with a smile. “A lot of the countries we talk about in class, I’ve actually been to.”

Though originally from Buffalo, New York, Robinson and his wife chose Maryland as their forever home after retirement. He quickly found that even outside the military, camaraderie is alive in the hallways of Hereford High.

“When I learned one of our front office staff, Mandy, also served, it was great,” Robinson said. “The experiences we’ve had are unique, and it’s nice to have someone to share that understanding with.”

As Veterans Day approaches, Robinson hopes people remember that the desire to serve doesn’t end when a uniform comes off.

“Veterans live in every community,” he said. “We may be teachers, postal workers, or neighbors — but that call to serve is still there.”