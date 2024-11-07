An Ellicott City veteran authors a book detailing his ancestors extensive military history

ELLICOTT CITY — Armand Kinslow is a proud United States Marine Corp veteran who traveled all across the world serving his country.

However, growing up he didn't know much about his father's side of the family.

In 2019, he and his son set out to do some genealogy research.

"What we found, in a fairly short order, was that we had an ancestral veteran that fought in every major single war and conflict that America has been in since the Revolution through Vietnam," said Kinslow.

That led him to write the book, "THEY WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN."

"Incredibly inspired when I started to learn these great stories about these veterans and I felt strongly that I wanted to share them with the public," said Kinslow.

For nearly two years, Kinslow spent time working on the book honoring his ancestors.

When you go through the pages, you will find 12 stories, spanning eight generations.

Kinslow says the book details how he had two relatives who fought in the Civil War on opposite sides.

"One fought for the north; one fought for the south. What was particurarily curious about that story is that they both came from the same area. They were relatively neighbors.

The book is inspired by true events with a mixture of fictional characters.

Kinslow says the stories are not only exciting, but educational.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Kinslow says the book will be shipped out on Veterans Day.

