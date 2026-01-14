Air Force veteran brings mission-ready mindset to Pediatric Intensive Care

BALTIMORE — Inside the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the University of Maryland Golisano Children’s Hospital, readiness is not optional; it’s essential.

For nurse manager Tina Humbelt, that mindset was shaped long before she entered pediatric critical care. Humbelt served nearly nine years in the United States Air Force, primarily assigned to mobility units responsible for rapid response during disasters and critical situations.

She was stationed at bases in Texas and at Joint Base Andrews, where she helped respond to emergencies and set up air-transportable hospitals, all experiences she says translate directly to her leadership role in the PICU.

“Being in the military, and especially in that capacity through the mobility units, really did teach you how to always be in a state of continued readiness,” she said.

That constant state of preparation is especially important during respiratory season, when illnesses like RSV, flu, and rhinovirus can push pediatric units to capacity. Children respond differently to respiratory viruses. While some recover quickly, while others require intensive, life-saving care.

“Children respond to them very differently,” Humbelt said. “Some can handle it very well, others cannot. So the importance of us being able to prepare ourselves and how we care for these kids is really key.”

To ensure staff are ready for high-pressure situations, Humbelt helped create a training program called Winter Is Coming. While the name is lighthearted, the mission is serious.

“The more we expose them to those scenarios and situations, and we learn and teach them how to respond and care for those kids, it becomes second nature,” she said.

Beyond medical readiness, Humbelt also emphasizes empathy, particularly for families facing the fear and uncertainty of having a child in critical care.

“Trying to make sure that the environment is not as intimidating, so that way we can help move them out of that illness model into a wellness model,” she said.

Humbelt’s commitment to service extends beyond patient care. She also helped launch a Veterans Employee Resource Group within the health system, connecting former service members and reinforcing that the values learned in uniform continue long after military service ends.

“It’s about being able to do the work that’s bigger than yourself,” Humbelt said.