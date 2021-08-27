'Absolutely money well spent': Baltimore non-profit hosts movie night fundraiser to help veterans

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Station held its fundraiser for veterans Thursday at Bengies Drive-In in Baltimore County.

The event was called “Out of This World Movie Night”.

The local non-profit, which is an organization that assists homeless veterans with mental health and substance abuse, sold 85 tickets, which was more than last year.

The money raised will go directly to their mission to help veterans.

“The money we raise here can help with programming, it can help with transportation, it will help with getting the guys the to medical appointments, clothing, food,” The Baltimore Station’s Kim Callari said. “Really anything and everything that they need.”

Troy Douglas is a former marine, who did tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“It’s been a great experience as a marine,” he said.

But when he came home, he suffered from PTSD and turned to drugs to cope with his pain.

“It really took a toll on me. It took a toll on my family. I wound up losing everything,” he said.

The Baltimore Station helped him turn his life around.

“I was one of those veterans that felt like we were forgotten,” he said. "So, coming to the Baltimore Station that I did have hope and there are groups of people out there that really care.”

Sarah Walsh and her husband came to the event to support the organization.

“Absolutely money well spent,” she said.

She said she knows the money is going to a good cause.

“It’s important to the me that our veterans get the care that they need,” she said.

For Douglas, the transition home has been tough, but he knows he’s not in this fight alone.

“Just coming out of their pocket, especially in the time we're going through right now just to support us, it gives us the motivation that we didn’t serve our country in vain,” he said.

For more information about The Baltimore Station and how you can help, visit this link here.