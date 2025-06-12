‘A Place to Reflect’: Howard County breaks ground on veterans memorial

COLUMBIA, Md. — A monument to honor service, sacrifice, and community is one step closer to becoming reality in Howard County.

After more than a decade of planning, designing, and fundraising, the Howard County Veterans Foundation officially broke ground this week on a long-awaited veterans and military families monument in downtown Columbia. The site—nestled near the lakefront—drew dozens of veterans, families, and local leaders for a moving groundbreaking ceremony.

“It’s been 10 years plus of planning for today so we’re very excited to be here,” said Robert Gillette, President of the Howard County Veterans Foundation.

The future monument, expected to be completed by 2026, will include three stacked stars and a reflective pool lined with inspirational quotes. According to the foundation’s website, the stars will represent the unity of service members, veterans and families. The design aims to offer a space for both public celebration and quiet reflection.

“People are going to feel different things,” said Gillette. “For some it’s going to be just that sense of patriotism and thankfulness of our veterans. For old veterans like myself it’s going to remind me of my time and service and reuniting with my family in that special feeling.”

The monument is being built not just for those who served, but also for those who stood beside them. Janice Chance, President of the Maryland Gold Star Mothers Foundation, knows that sacrifice firsthand.

“It’s an extension of my son’s service and all those in my family that served,” Chance said. “So when this monument is placed, they’ll be able to reflect, they’ll be able to say people care, we’re not forgotten, and then celebrate.”

According to the Howard County Office of Veterans and Military Families, the county is home to more than 14,000 residents commuting to Fort George G. Meade, and over 1,000 students in public schools have a parent currently on active duty.

“It is in defense of our freedom, and I think we take our freedoms for granted—and yet there’s a cost,” said Bill Swain, Commandant of the Howard County Marine Corps League.

Swain, a Howard County native, said this monument fills a longtime gap in the community.

“To finally have some recognition monumentally for veterans, families, and military persons, that we can finally have a place to reflect on,” Swain said.

The Howard County Veterans and Military Families Monument is more than a tribute—it’s a space designed to educate future generations, bring the community together, and preserve the legacy of those who served.

The Foundation hopes to complete the project in time for a dedication ceremony in 2026. Until then, donations and community support remain critical to bringing this symbol of sacrifice to life.