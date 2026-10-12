A new mission on two wheels: Army veteran builds custom motorcycles in Howard County

ELKRIDGE — From serving his country to building one-of-a-kind motorcycles, a Howard County veteran is proving that life after the military can lead to an unexpected career.

Joseph Lemieux is the owner and lead fabricator at 2 Wheel Fabrication in Elkridge, where he spends his days designing custom motorcycles, welding metal and manufacturing parts for customers around the world.

But his journey into the motorcycle industry started long before opening the business.

Lemieux grew up in Massachusetts surrounded by motorcycles thanks to his father and uncle. Although he had always been interested in them, it wasn't until shortly before joining the Army that he decided to take on a project of his own.

"I bought a 1965 Triumph that was in baskets, like it was completely apart, and I started building it," Lemieux said.

At 28 years old, Lemieux enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served as a signals intelligence analyst. His work involved cyber warfare and signals intelligence training, a significant departure from the metal fabrication work he had done for a decade before joining the military.

Throughout his service, he would spend his military leave back home in Massachusetts, working alongside his father to transform that old Triumph into a custom chopper.

"It was a father-son project," Lemieux said. "It was something I could always come home to and then work with my dad in the garage."

After four years in the Army and another year in the Army Reserve, Lemieux completed his military service in 2026.

While he says his previous civilian work experience helped make the transition easier, he recognizes that leaving the military comes with challenges.

"You lose a lot of that structure and camaraderie that you'd have in the military," Lemieux explained. "All the people that surround you are no longer there and you have to build your own social groups."

For Lemieux, getting back to working with his hands offered a familiar sense of purpose.

"I wanted to get back into working with my hands," he said. "In the Army, I did a lot of cyber warfare and computer work, and I felt like at the end of the day there wasn't something to physically show for that."

An opportunity eventually came through a close military friend who connected him with the owner of 2 Wheel Performance in Elkridge.

That relationship helped launch 2 Wheel Fabrication, which has now been operating for a little more than two years. Its parent business, 2 Wheel Performance, has been around for approximately 12 years.

Today, Lemieux works alongside a small team, including a colleague named Sam, taking on everything from custom motorcycle restorations to specialized metal fabrication projects.

The shop typically tackles about two major custom motorcycle builds annually, with each project tailored to the customer's vision.

One of Lemieux's proudest accomplishments was restoring a 1970s-style chopper for a customer who brought the motorcycle from Pennsylvania.

"There's not a nut and bolt that I did not touch on the bike," Lemieux said. "To deliver that to him and see his excitement is just, that's awesome."

But the business has expanded beyond building custom motorcycles.

2 Wheel Fabrication now manufactures aftermarket exhaust systems for the Suzuki GSX-8R, shipping products to customers throughout the United States and internationally.

According to Lemieux, the company has sold its products in 46 states, with Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska and Vermont being the only four states it had yet to reach at the time of our interview.

The company has also shipped products to Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

In addition to individual customers, Lemieux works with other businesses to manufacture specialized components, sometimes producing batches of 100 to 200 parts.

He hopes to expand the team as the business grows, although he says finding workers with the right combination of fabrication skills can be challenging.

Despite the differences between military intelligence and building motorcycles, Lemieux says his service continues to influence his work.

The discipline, communication skills and mission-oriented mindset he developed in the Army help him manage deadlines, solve problems and meet customers' expectations.

"I get to still serve people in a fashion," Lemieux said. "I get to serve the customers, making their dreams a reality."

Lemieux also makes a point to support fellow service members who visit the shop, offering military discounts to veterans.

"The support I've had for being a veteran-owned business has been awesome," he said. "I appreciate every single veteran who comes through the door to help support us."

Now, with more than two years in business, Lemieux hopes his journey encourages other veterans to take a chance on their passions after leaving the military.

"Persistence is extremely important," he said. "You gotta keep with something if you're truly passionate about it."

His advice to those struggling to figure out their next chapter is simple.

"Just don't be afraid to take the chance," Lemieux said. "You gotta have a can-do mindset."

For Lemieux, that mindset helped transform an old motorcycle, a father-son project and years of metalworking experience into a business he looks forward to running every day.

"It's certainly work, but I love it every single day," he said.

Those interested in learning more about 2 Wheel Fabrication or its custom motorcycle services can visit twowheelfab.com.