A local veteran with a foot injury is able to continue running marathons thanks to a medical device

For close to three decades, Jose Flores served in United States Army.

"I've done a couple tours in Europe, Germany, tours in Korea, one in Central America and many installations in the United States," said Flores.

While deployed in the Middle East, he was injured while coming out of a convoy.

Flores had to have surgery, which ultimately led to him having a condition called foot drop.

"One of the things I love to do is running. When I developed foot drop, I could not run anymore. When i would try to run i would trip and fall," said Flores.

This was tough for Flores because he loves to run marathons.

However, he didn't give up.

He reached out to the VA to see if there was something that could be done.

He was given what is called an Ankle Foot Orthoses, also known as an AFO.

"And it's been a game changer for me. I'm now able to run and now do those activities I've always enjoyed doing," said Flores.

The AFO is anchored to the front part of the shoe and to the back part of the calf area.

It provides a force underneath the foot to provide that foot drop resistance.

With the AFO, Flores plans to run marathons as long as he can.

He's thankful for the VA for helping him out.

"Life is too short. So, you got to make the best of it. You got to find what moves you and that's what moves me," said Flores.