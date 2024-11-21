A local veteran overcame drug addiction and homelessness thanks to the VA

BALTIMORE — Gary Lincoln started using drugs when he was only 16-years-old.

"I first started smoking marijuana, and then I progressed to pills and cocaine. By the time I was 18 to 20, I was already injecting heroin," said Lincoln.

He ultimately joined the Army at 24 and was a functioning addict.

He served for two years in Germany before being discharged.

He and his wife decided to settle in America with their two kids.

However, tragedy struck when his wife was pregnant with their third child.

"I hit rock bottom. My wife passed away in child birth. My children ended up going to stay with my mother and brother," said Lincoln.

Overcome by grief, he used drugs even more.

He lost his house and ended up living in the streets of Baltimore.

However, one day he had a conversation with his current partner, which changed his life forever.

"My significant other said to me she wanted somebody who loved her more than the streets," said Lincoln.

Lincoln went to the vet center to get help.

He's been clean for nearly seven years.

Thanks to the HUD-VASH program he was able to secure an apartment.

"I'm now in an apartment with my significant other, living what I call a typical life," said Lincoln.

The VA Maryland Healthcare system has a community integration service, which supports homeless veterans.

One of their programs is HUD-VASH, a joint partnership between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the VA.

"Where what we call a housing first model, so we have very limited criteria, so we can serve as many veterans as possible who are experiencing homelessness," said John Clow Assistant Chief of Social Work for CIS

Brandon Williams is Gary Lincoln's case manager.

He says it was a process to get Lincoln housing, but says he is thankful everything worked out in the end.

Lincoln says now that he is clean, he was able to reconnect with family.