‘A day of respect’: Thousands honor fallen veterans across Carroll County for Wreaths Across America

CARROLL COUNTY — Cemeteries across Carroll County were filled with the sound of bagpipes and moments of quiet reflection over the weekend as thousands of wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves as part of Wreaths Across America.

The effort was coordinated locally by Babylon Vault Company, a family-owned business that became involved with Wreaths Across America in 2018 with the goal of placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave in Carroll County.

“Today we are honoring our fallen soldiers, our local fallen heroes, through a program, Wreaths Across America, and we’ll be placing a wreath on every veteran’s grave in the cemetery,” said Donna Babylon, the third-generation owner of Babylon Vault Company.

What began eight years ago with just seven cemeteries and 851 wreaths had grown significantly. In 2024, 46 cemeteries participated, with more than 5,700 wreaths placed across Carroll County.

“This is our eighth year. We started with 851 wreaths, and we’re over 6,000 this year,” Babylon said.

Following a brief ceremony at each location, volunteers placed wreaths at veterans’ graves as names were spoken aloud, ensuring each service member was individually recognized. Families were encouraged to participate, including children, as part of Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember, honor, and teach.

“Part of Wreaths Across America is to remember, which we’re doing, honor, which we do just placing the wreaths, and then teach,” Babylon said. “And so that is to bring the younger generation and let them know how people fought for what we enjoy today.”

Among the volunteers were were sisters and local Girl Scouts, including Ava Geisfeld, Brooke Geisfeld, and Emma Walker, who said they wanted to be there to show respect for veterans.

“To honor the veterans,” Ava said.

Brooke added, “Also honor the veterans and honor the ones that have died and the ones that are still very beautiful and to thank people that we don’t know but that saved our country.”

When asked how they would describe the day to their friends, the girls summed it up simply.

“A day of respect,” they said.

For Babylon, the event was also deeply personal. Her father, an Army veteran, and her uncle, who was killed in the war, were both buried at the cemetery.

“My dad built this business and then when he passed away, I took over,” Babylon said. “And so this is a way of honoring him as well, as we serve the community with what we do, but also as we honor veterans like he was.”

Babylon said the work behind Wreaths Across America in Carroll County happened year-round and relied heavily on volunteers and donations.

“We work on this project year round,” she said. “Our goal is to place a wreath on every veteran’s grave in Carroll County, so we are always looking to add cemeteries. We rely immensely on volunteers and also on donations.”

She encouraged people to honor veterans not just on one day, but throughout the year.

“Whenever you see a vet, walk up and thank them for their service,” Babylon said. “Go up and sincerely thank them and it just goes so far with those individuals.”

Members of the WMAR-2 News team were also on hand over the weekend to volunteer, helping place wreaths alongside families and community members.

WMAR-2 News’ Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams served as a speaker during the ceremony, helping recognize the service and sacrifice of veterans buried across Carroll County.

Organizers said one hundred percent of donations collected go directly toward sponsoring wreaths, and they hope to continue expanding the program until every veteran’s grave in Carroll County is honored.

