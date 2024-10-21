A couple who served in the military had their mortgage covered for one month

ABINGDON — Operation Homefront and CSX are teaming up to cover the rent or mortgage for one month for veterans in 26 states.

One of the families selected lives in Abingdon.

Constance and Henri Rosser were elated when they received the news their mortgage would be covered for one month.

The Rosser's are army veterans who have had their health challenges.

Henri was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2016.

While Constance, had a traumatic brain injury.

Her injury affected her hearing and vision.

The couple had some financial struggles over the years, so they are forever grateful for all the help they received.

"God is good all the time, and all the time God is good. For me, just as somebody thought we were worthy," said Constance Rosser.

Constance says with the mortgage being covered for a month, she was able to put more money towards her kids student loans.

