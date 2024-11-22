A Cecil County man is in dire need of a kidney transplant

PERRYVILLE — James Frazier is 64-years-old and is in dire need of a kidney transplant.

He says this could ultimately change his life.

Frazier is an Army veteran living in Cecil County.

He says it's a struggle for him to do daily activities.

"Even the lightest of lightest packages that would be delivered down stairs, I would have to take a cart to go down," said Frazier.

Back in 2017, Frazier was diagnosed with horseshoe kidney.

This means his kidneys are in the shape of a U.

"One kidney had already died. And the kidney that did survive, it can't hold the filtration, so it went worse, worse and worse," said Frazier.

He is need of a kidney transplant.

However, Frazier is not alone.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 600,000 veterans currently have kidney disease, with about 40,000 of them experiencing kidney failure.

Just last month, we introduced you to Andre Kirnes, a Harford County veteran in search of a kidney donor as well.

It's estimated that only 160 kidney transplants are performed every year through the VA.

"There's certain criteria that donor has to fall under, so that makes even more difficult," said Frazier.

Frazier is currently is on a waiting list.

He also works with the Donor Outreach for Veterans or DOVE to help find a donor.

Frazier says he would like to do what he did 5-years-ago, so he is reaching out to the community asking for help.

If you're interested in helping out Frazier, you can visit this website .

