22 Miles to Break Boundaries: Veteran raises awareness for veteran suicide and mental health

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On the 81st anniversary of D-Day, a different battle is being fought on the grounds of Annapolis High School: the battle for mental health and the lives of our nation’s veterans.

The “22 Miles to Break Boundaries” event, hosted by the Infinite Hero Foundation, kicked off Friday and continues through Sunday. Now in its fifth year, the event was founded by Retired Army Captain Kyle Butters, an Anne Arundel County native and combat veteran who served 13 months in Afghanistan during his nine-year military career.

For Captain Butters, this event is personal.

“It’s been a year-long struggle for me, and something I still fight with to this day,” said Butters. “Running is my way to speak out, to show other veterans that they’re not alone.”

Butters is leading the charge—literally—by running 44 miles over the course of the weekend, symbolizing the estimated 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.

“We’ve lost more veterans to suicide since 2001 than we lost on D-Day. That should stop everyone in their tracks,” he said. “This isn’t just a run. It’s a movement.”

The centerpiece of the weekend is Saturday’s 2.2 Mile Hero Run and Community Festival, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Annapolis High School. The family-friendly event is free to attend, with more than 20 food trucks, local vendors, games, kids' activities, and most importantly—resources for mental health support.

The Infinite Hero Foundation—the nonprofit behind the event—funds innovative and personalized programs to support veterans struggling with PTSD, depression, traumatic brain injuries, and suicidal ideation.

“Too many in the military community battle silently,” said Butters. “We need more access to the right help—and we need to erase the stigma that keeps people from asking.”

Organizers say they’re hoping to raise $100,000 and engage more than 200 participants in the weekend’s events. The festival is sponsored by Liberty Military Housing, which serves over 200 military communities across the country.

“Even if you don’t run, you can walk, bike, skip, or simply stand in support,” said Butters. “Just showing up can change lives.”

The event wraps up Sunday, but its message lingers: the fight doesn’t end when the uniform comes off—and no veteran should have to battle alone.