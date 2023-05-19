102-year-old WWII marine veteran finally gets his Silver Star

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — World War II veteran Colonel Louis J. Schott, 102, is finally getting the recognition he deserves for his service in the Battle in Okinawa on June 20, 1945.

On Thursday, he was awarded the Silver Star Medal, the nation's third-highest award given to veterans.

Although Colonel Schott was not able to get his award in person, his daughter was given the medal on his behalf.

"It's amazing, I mean, you know, I just know him as we call him Fa. I just know him as Fa but its amazing and as I get older it even becomes more amazing to me because I just realize more and more of what he went through, and not everybody can do that you know it just takes a certain person to do that, and it was him," says Laurie Tyler, Schott's daughter.

Schott was one of 10 survivors left at the battle of Pelalu; his platoon started out with 44 marines.

Historians consider this battle the bloodiest fight in the Pacific Campaign.

Now, more than 78 years later, he is being recognized for his part in it.

When enemy fire severely wounded his company commander, he showed selflessness, disregard for personal safety, and acts of gallantry, surprising his 1st Battalion commander, who then recommended him for the award 78 years ago.

"He would be over the moon right now if he was here and I hope that he gets some joy out of watching, you know, the video of this and has peace now that he finally got what he was deserved a long, long time ago," says Laurie.

His daughter Laurie, who accepted his medal, says he has the qualities that make him a great man but an even better marine.

