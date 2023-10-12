Viral dance duo creates children's book to promote literacy

BALTIMORE -- A dancing duo, that's become popular, not only in Baltimore, but all over the world through social media, is trying to reach a new audience.

Ryan "Shaggy" Dailey and Kenneth "Flash" Worsley have become a some of the most recognizable faces in the Baltimore dance scene. They remember just being two kids from Essex who became best friends at Kenwood High School after bonding over sports and of course dance culture. They also have the same motivation to make an impact on their city.

Ryan "Shaggy" Dailey The Kenwood High School graduates before their dances were going viral on social media

"We’re not really in competition with anybody. We’re doing it for the city, we’re doing it for the world to see what Baltimore can really bring, because we don’t just do negative things," Dailey said. "We have a real positive light in this city and not a lot of people on the outside see it."

Now, years later, the same imagination they use to come up with the latest dance challenge, is what they've used to create their first children's book.

"Shag and Flash and The Dance Against Doom" is their first project combining their passion for dance and their love for working with kids. Plus, they hope to be a part of solving a very real issue in the city of Baltimore; literacy.

When thinking about attacking the issue head on, Worsley remembered the books that captured his attention at a young age. "I can look back and say finding a fun and relatable way to read is what helped me kind of stay on pace of learning and progressing," Worsley said.

With the help of Ty-Quann "Gritzzz" Knight, a friend who also happened to be an illustrator and published author, they've translated the energy they get from dance into the pages that can help mold young minds in an uplifting way.

WMAR The dancing duo previews the release of their new book sporting the cover on their hoodies

"To be honest, I never had any idea about a book," Dailey said. "I never thought it would be my wave,[or] my way and I’ll be honest my brother, my best friend Flash he was like ‘no bro this’ll work i think this will really be something we could really market and I really think this would be something we could put our time in and it could be something successful. ' "

The title "Shag and Flash and The Dance Against Doom" gives the book a super hero feel, while representing a fight against the negative narrative that often hangs a dark cloud over Baltimore.

"Baltimore gets looked at in such a negative light and we’re bringing such a positive," Dailey said. 'Dance Against Doom', it makes perfect sense.

Like their viral videos have connected them with people across the city and beyond, they've found themselves in the middle of another growing community of young authors. Denzel Russell, another friend who used to be a fellow dancer, is now a fellow children's book author himself who recently published his first book.

"They’re pushing me and I’m pushing them as well," Russell said. "That’s why I’m here."

Russell has supported them in their journey to become authors. In turn, they've taken the opportunity to shine a light on his book "Khile & Khamari's Alphabet Excursion."

That project was inspired by Russel's kids whose names are also on the cover as co-authors. For him this new journey means giving his kids a path to a new family legacy.

"Something that they can have that they can call their own and they can pass it down to their kids," Russel said. "And this is going to be forever."

Like their thoughts towards the dancing scene, they want people to know it's not about competition. They believe in uplifting other people who are doing positive things.

WMAR Shaggy and Flash promote friend and fellow children's book author Denzel Russell with his new project "Khile and Khamari's Alphabet Excursion"

"Help goes a long way," Dailey said. "Support goes a long way. If you support me I support you, we're going to make it."

"It’s just dope to see everybody doing their thing, staying positive and giving back to the community," Worsley added.

As for Shaggy and Flash, before their first book officially drops in Spring 2024, they're already making plans for future books.

"This will be a series, not just one book," Dailey said. "We’re not one and done."

You can pre-order "Shag and Flash and The Dance Against Doom" by visiting the link below

https://account.venmo.com/u/Kenneth-Worsley

You can get Denzel Russel's "Khile & Khamari's Alphabet Excursion" on Amazon or at Barnes & Noble.

