Vigil held for Brooklyn man that was beaten to death outside his home

BROOKLYN, Md. — Last week a man was beaten to death just outside his home in Brooklyn. It was apparently over a school fight one of his children was involved in.

A vigil was held Friday night in his remembrance. They raised up candles while tears fell down in memory of 43 year old Christopher Wright.

"I want a time back when we didn't have to worry about kids fighting and if they did fight it didn't result in someone's death,” said one person at the vigil.

Anne Arundel County Police said a group showed up at Wright's home on Arundel Road West Friday May 19th. Police say and earlier encounter initiated it.

Wright's long-term partner Tracy Karopchinsky says her 14 year old son got into a fight with another teen at Brooklyn Park Middle School.

The group of both children and adults were looking for the 14 year old in retaliation. That's when Wright confronted them in the front yard, where words were exchanged that ended in a fight. Wright was taken to shock trauma where he died a day later.

One person took the mic at the vigil expressing, "Chris did the same thing that any man or woman here would do for their children. He defended his family, and it just so took five cowards to make him go away,”

People at Friday night’s memorial took turns speaking, a neighbor sharing a happy memory, "A positive thing about him was he would wake me up with music that i didn't even though no body knew.”

Tracy shared one of the last messages she got from wright, “I'm so happy and proud to be in this life with you, I love you unconditionally forever my love. And that just sums it up for me...Chris.”

The vigil ended with a melody of one of wright's favorite songs, The Crossroads by Bone Thugs N Harmony.

According to investigators he group responsible is made up of three to four men.

As of right now police don’t have any suspects in custody. There is a go fund me to support Wright's family click here. https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-family-of-chris-wright

