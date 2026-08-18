Veteran Spotlight: US Marine Jake Williams

BETTERTON, M.d. — In the small town of Betterton, Maryland, few people are as well known and well loved as Jake Williams.

At 84 years old, Jake remains a proud United States Marine whose dedication to country and community continues to inspire those around him.

While he is deeply proud of his military service, those who know him say it is his generosity, wisdom, and willingness to share his experiences that have left the greatest mark on others.

Veteran Spotlight: Jake Williams

Jake is actively involved with his local American Legion, where he continues to support fellow veterans and serve as a mentor to people of all ages. Younger generations benefit from his guidance and encouragement, while friends and neighbors cherish the opportunity to sit with him and hear stories from a life filled with service and experience.

His commitment to the values of the Marine Corps has never faded. Jake proudly represents the branch he served and remains a shining example of patriotism, humility, and dedication.

The admiration his community feels for him is perhaps best reflected in a unique tribute: residents have organized birthday parades in his honor. It is a remarkable gesture that speaks volumes about the impact he has had on the lives of those around him and the respect he has earned throughout the years.

Courtesy: Nancy Ziolkowski

Jake's story is a reminder that the spirit of service does not end when military service concludes. Through mentorship, community involvement, and a deep love for his country, he continues to make a difference every day.

Veteran Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, helping us honor the men and women who have served our country.

Do you know a veteran whose story deserves to be recognized? Submit a nomination using the form below and help us celebrate those who have served and continue to inspire their communities.