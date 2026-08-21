Veteran Spotlight: Ensign Adrienne M. Somerville

HUGHESVILLE, M.d. — Ensign Adrienne M. Somerville is being recognized for a lifetime of leadership, service, and dedication in the US Navy.

With nearly 32 years of leadership experience supporting defense and engineering organizations, Somerville has built a reputation as a mentor, team builder, and advocate for professional development. Throughout her career, she has focused on strengthening organizations while creating opportunities for future leaders to succeed.

Courtesy: Adrienne Somerville

Her commitment to service extends beyond the workplace. Somerville is the founder of the Carolyn E. Parker Foundation, a Southern Maryland nonprofit organization dedicated to education, mentorship, STEM exposure, and youth development. Through the foundation, she has worked to inspire and empower young people while helping open doors to future educational and career opportunities.

Veteran Spotlight: Adrienne Somerville

For Somerville, service has always been about making a meaningful difference in the lives of others, "Whether in uniform, in the workplace as a Civilian Naval leader, or in the community, I believe our greatest legacy is the Naval and Department of War tapestry we create for the next generation to weave."

Her recognition shines a spotlight on the countless ways veterans continue serving after their military careers have ended. Through mentorship, leadership, and community involvement, Somerville has demonstrated that a commitment to service can create a lasting impact for generations to come.

Courtesy: Adrienne Somerville

Her accomplishments are a source of pride for Southern Maryland and an inspiring example of how veterans continue to strengthen their communities every day.

Veteran Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, helping us honor the men and women who have served our country.

Do you know a veteran whose story deserves to be recognized? Submit a nomination using the form below and help us celebrate the veterans who continue to make a difference in their communities.