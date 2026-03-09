Veteran Spotlight: Daryle Dingle

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

In Palmer Court Apartments, there’s one neighbor everyone knows and loves.

Meet US Army Veteran, 63-year-old veteran Daryle Dingle.

He’s been living at Palmer Court Apartments for more than seven years.

His friends say he takes care of cats in the neighborhood, but say his kindness doesn’t stop with the cats. He checks on senior neighbors who live alone, runs errands for them, makes small repairs… even treats all the neighborhood kids to ice cream so no one feels left out.

In a time when kindness can feel rare, this veteran is living proof it’s still all around us. Quietly making life better for people and animals.

