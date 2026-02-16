Veteran Spotlight: Clayton Bump

ST. MARY'S COUNTY — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week, we'd like to introduce you to Clayton Bump, who was a Coxswain V6 in the US Navy during World War II.

Mr. Bump is a resident at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary's County, and will be turning 100 on March 21st!

WMAR

He was nominated by Janice Jaramillo, who says Mr. Bump received several awards during his years of service.

Those include:



American Theater Medal

European Theater Medal

Asiatic-Pacific Medal

Victory Medal

Presidential Unit Citation

Mr. Bump has a deep love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and his country.

