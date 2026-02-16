Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Veteran Spotlight: Clayton Bump

Courtesy: Janie Jaramillo
ST. MARY'S COUNTY — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week, we'd like to introduce you to Clayton Bump, who was a Coxswain V6 in the US Navy during World War II.

Mr. Bump is a resident at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary's County, and will be turning 100 on March 21st!

He was nominated by Janice Jaramillo, who says Mr. Bump received several awards during his years of service.

Those include:

  • American Theater Medal
  • European Theater Medal
  • Asiatic-Pacific Medal
  • Victory Medal
  • Presidential Unit Citation

Mr. Bump has a deep love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles and his country.

Is there a Veteran in your community that you'd like to shine a spotlight on? Fill out the form below and join the Good Morning Maryland team on Mondays as we thank Veterans in our community.

