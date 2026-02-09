Veteran Spotlight: Bob Martin

Good Morning Maryland is proud to launch a brand‑new weekly segment, Veteran Spotlight, shining a light on the heroes among us.

We are the Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

We’re kicking things off by honoring Bob Martin, a proud veteran of the Vietnam War.

Bob has faced significant challenges in life, including a diagnosis of ALS.

Friends say that despite this, he approaches each day with unshakable faith, a positive spirit, and the kind of warmth that makes everyone around him feel better.

Don, a friend who nominated Bob, says, “He’s the kind of person who makes you feel better just by being in the room.”

Is there a Veteran in your community that you'd like to shine a spotlight on? Fill out the form below and join the Good Morning Maryland team on Mondays as we thank Veterans in our community.