Veteran Spotlight: Al Bucci

WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

At 102 years old, Al Bucci is more than a World War II veteran; he’s a living legend.

Bucci served with the 99th Infantry Division as a Wire Communications Expert during one of history’s most pivotal battles, the Battle of the Bulge (December 1944 – January 1945).

In the midst of fighting, he was injured and awarded the Purple Heart.

Photo Courtesy: Dave Catania

Following the victory, Bucci and his division helped liberate three American POW camps and one Jewish Holocaust concentration camp.

Decades later, in 2017, the French government honored him with a trip to France, where he received the Legion of Honor Medal. It's France’s highest military award, equivalent to the U.S. Medal of Honor, for helping liberate their nation.

Photo Courtesy: Dave Catania

Bucci lives in Catonsville and is active in the Yingling-Ridgely VFW Post 7472 in Ellicott City.

Dave Catania, who nominated Al Bucci, says even at 102, Al Bucci is still fighting for his country by working to improve the quality of life for ALL veterans.

If there is a Veteran in your community you'd like to put in the spotlight, fill out the form below, they may be featured in a future segment on Good Morning Maryland.