Valentine's Day is also the day Frederick Douglass celebrated his birthday

TOWSON — Frederick Douglass never knew his actual birthday, but decided to celebrate it on Valentine's Day.

If he were alive today, he would be 207 years-old.

That's why Feb.14 is also known as Frederick Douglass Day.

John Muller is a historian based in Columbia, Md.

He has spent years researching Douglass' life.

Muller says Douglass was deeply troubled by the fact that most enslaved individuals did not know their birthdays.

"He says that even individuals who are enslaved, don't even have the humanity of knowing their birthday," said Muller.

Douglass learned he was born in 1818, but never knew the actual day.

As a child, his mom called him "little valentine" because she believes he may have born around the day.

"A day that we use to celebrate and recognize the humanity of our significant other, Frederick Douglass chose to recognize his own humanity," said Muller.

Muller says Douglass' impact is far reaching in the state of Maryland.

Douglass gained his freedom in 1838.

He spent the majority of his life advocating for the abolishment of slavery, even to the point where it became dangerous.

"He was very determined, determined to the point where he put his physical life in danger," said Muller.

Muller says Douglass' story is not only Black history, but American history.

He says while people are celebrating with their significant other, they should pause to remember Frederick Douglass.