Boosters for all three COVID-19 vaccinations now available in Maryland for those 18+

Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 22, 2021
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan reacted Friday after the CDC signed off on boosters for those 18 and older who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“From day one of this crisis, our focus has been on preventing hospitalizations and deaths. Our initial COVID strategy was one of containment, which became mitigation, then vaccination, and we are now focused on maintaining immunity," said Hogan. “Booster shots provide additional protection for vulnerable people, which is why we have been pressing the federal government since August for clear guidance."

Residents are now also able to choose which vaccine they want for a booster, even if different from what they initially received.

MORE: Gov. Hogan working to clear up confusion over COVID-19 booster shot eligibility

Earlier last month, Pfizer boosters were approved by the CDC.

So far, Maryland has already administered more than 250,000 booster shots.

Here are the CDC guidelines of who can get a booster shot and when.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

