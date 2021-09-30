Gov. Hogan working to clear up confusion over COVID-19 booster shot eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Thursday provided a statewide COVID-19 update.

Recently the CDC approved Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots.

Hogan said there has been a lot of confusion about who is eligible for a booster and where or when you can get one.

Right now only those who've received a Pfizer vaccine can get a booster, although Moderna availability is expected to be forthcoming. There is still no guidance on Johnson & Johnson boosters.

The Governor says he also expects vaccines to soon be approved for children ages 5 to 11.

To prepare, Hogan says he's directed state health officials to work closely with pediatricians, school systems, and local health departments to accelerate plans for vaccinating children.

Although there have been some reported outbreaks in schools, currently there are just 11 pediatric hospitalizations in the state.

Last year, Maryland made up to 1 million tests available to public and private schools, in addition to $182 million towards early detection among students.

The state has extended the time frame for schools to apply for testing and monitoring to October 10. So far, only 13 public school systems are participating.

Latest update on testing program status for school systems: https://t.co/poQT3xMOKY pic.twitter.com/ugw4fYG9NC — Michael Ricci (@riccimike) September 30, 2021

Nearly $2 billion of the $2.7 billion allocated to schools for testing has gone unused, according to Hogan.

Hogan concluded his press conference by announcing his intention to introduce emergency legislation to make permanent a number of the steps announced last week to mitigate nurse staffing shortages.

Maryland's Department of Health has issued a notice stating that registered nurses or licensed practical nurses who hold a current active license in any other state or jurisdiction may practice in Maryland

To do that, the Maryland Higher Education Commission has issued a request to leaders of other state nursing programs to allow the earliest graduation possible for qualified nursing students.

