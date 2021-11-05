Watch
Baltimore Convention Center to host Saturday vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11

Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 05, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital is set to host a vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11.

It will take place November 6 from 8am to noon.

Appointments are required and can be made by clicking here or calling 443-984-8650.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with some form of identification.

SEE ALSO: When, where & how you can get your child vaccinated in Maryland

Earlier this week, the CDC gave final approval for kids 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Those 12 and older can also schedule an appointment at the Convention Center here or by calling 410-649-6200.

