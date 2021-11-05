Baltimore Convention Center to host Saturday vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital is set to host a vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11.
It will take place November 6 from 8am to noon.
Appointments are required and can be made by clicking here or calling 443-984-8650.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian with some form of identification.
Earlier this week, the CDC gave final approval for kids 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Those 12 and older can also schedule an appointment at the Convention Center here or by calling 410-649-6200.