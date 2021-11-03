When, where & how you can get your child vaccinated in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The CDC has given the final go ahead for children ages 5 to 11 to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

So far the Maryland Health Department has ordered 180,000 doses, many of which have already been allocated to doctors offices, pharmacies, and clinics throughout the state. More are expected to be received in the coming weeks.

It's estimated 515,000 children in Maryland are now eligible for a shot. The state expects to eventually have enough doses for all of them.

According to Maryland's Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan, the Pfizer vaccine for this age group is a two-shot regimen, spaced three weeks apart.

The dose is a third of the 30-microgram dose used for those 12 and older. The vaccine itself is also packaged differently in smaller vials with different colored caps.

Side effects could include pain, redness, swelling, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, mild fever, and chills.

Chan says in the last few months, 14 percent of new COVID cases in the state have been among children under 10. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 700 children under 12 have been hospitalized in Maryland.

Several counties throughout the state have rolled out their strategy as to where and when parents can find a vaccine for their child.

Anne Arundel County:

Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold on November 5. Baymeadow in Glen Burnie, Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis, and Lula Scott Community Center in Shady Side will begin offering vaccinations on November 8 and then again on November 15. Appointments are required.

Large chain pharmacies enrolled in the federal vaccine program will receive doses directly. The following smaller pharmacies will have limited access to pediatric COVID vaccine doses in this initial allocation: Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) Broadneck Pharmacy Lake Shore Drugs Allswell Pharmacy Jai Pharmacy Soleil Pharmacy Quarterfield Pharmacy



Baltimore City:

Future dates will be announced for school-based clinics throughout the City

The week of November 8, the Baltimore City Health Department will offer pediatric vaccinations at various clinics which can be found here.



Baltimore County:

November 5 (3-7pm) and November 6 (9am-1pm) at the old Sears building at the White Marsh Mall (8200 Perry Hall Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21236).

Schedule an appointment here.

Harford County:

First dose: November 10 from 3 to 7pm at the Harford County Health Department at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood followed by second dose on December 1 from 3 to 7pm.

from 3 to 7pm at the Harford County Health Department at 1321 Woodbridge Station Way in Edgewood followed by second dose on December 1 from 3 to 7pm. First dose: November 12 from 9am to 2pm at Patterson Mill Middle/ High School in Bel Air followed by second dose on December 4 from 9am to 2pm.

from 9am to 2pm at Patterson Mill Middle/ High School in Bel Air followed by second dose on December 4 9am to 2pm. Register here

Frederick County:

Clinics will be held at 800 Oak Street (entrance off Himes Ave.) by appointment on November 13 and 20 from 2-5pm.

Frederick County Public Schools will be announcing locations and dates for student clinics. Students will not have to attend the school where vaccination clinics are being held.



To find a vaccine provider, Marylanders can visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.