Gen Z is saving tens of thousands for homes. Will they ever get the keys?

An overwhelming majority of young adults ages 18 to 27 believe buying a home is more difficult now than it was for previous generations, according to a new survey from Realtor.com.

Realtor.com found in its survey that 82% of adult Gen Z homeowners or hopeful homebuyers say it is harder for them to buy a home than it was for previous generations. Young adults also say buying a home is an important step toward building wealth and achieving the American dream.

The survey showed that 69% of Gen Z adults say real estate is important for building wealth, and 51% say it's an important part of the American dream.

And many of them are working toward that dream. Just over half of respondents say they're concerned about affordability.

RELATED STORY | More homeowners are pulling listings as housing market cools

About 73% of respondents said they have started saving for a down payment. Respondents said they predict needing about $54,546 for a down payment. As of late 2024, Realtor.com said the average down payment in the U.S. was $30,250.

"Gen Z has grown up during a time of rapid change in the housing market, and they're approaching homeownership with clear eyes," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. "They know affordability is a major hurdle, but they're not giving up on the dream of owning a home. Instead, they're adapting, focusing on career growth, saving early, and being realistic about what they can afford. That determination and flexibility will serve them well as the market evolves."

One indicator that young adults could struggle to achieve homeownership is in the labor market. According to August 2025 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 9.2% of adults ages 20 to 24 were considered unemployed, up from 7.9% a year earlier. Adults over age 25 had a 3.4% unemployment rate in August, which was about the same as previous months.

