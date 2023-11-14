These unique cat scratchers and houses will delight you and your kitties

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Dogs may be a man’s best friend, but cats can also be just as affectionate, sweet and adorable — even when they are treating you as staff. If you’ve got a feline friend (or two) you want to reward for their love and loyalty, the holidays are a great time to do it, and Suck UK has some items you’ll want to spoil them with.

London-based company has been around since 1999, offering distinctive, in-house-designed products for adults, children and animals. From games and skulls to a lunch box shaped like a T. rex head, you’ll find unique items you want to give to your friends and family. Here are some fun ones that will amuse both you and your cat.

$32.56 (was $35) at Amazon

Obviously, your Mrs. Nibblesworth doesn’t care whether or not you celebrate Christmas — but this cool turntable scratcher will keep her entertained no matter what time of year she receives it. This cat-scratcher alternative has a moving turntable and tonearm that will enable her to purr-fect her DJ mixing technique. Indulge her cat scratch fever as you enrich her life!

$28.10 (was $35) at Amazon

Now, if you happen to be living with Sergeant Fuzzyboots, you’re going to want to get this cardboard box shaped like a military tank, complete with a moving turret and cannon. It even has a little hole in the top that he can peek out of! It will take a little work to put together, since it arrives flat-packed with assembly instructions. But wouldn’t you do anything for the Sergeant? Yes, sir!

$29.04 (was $35) at Amazon

If your cat is Jim Halpurrt, then he’s obviously in the market for a new laptop. Now that your home is your office, he’d like his own workstation, please. This fun enrichment item is also made of cardboard, but the key feature is the scratcher “keyboard.” And like all legit computers, it comes with a fuzzy mouse.

$40 at Amazon

Is your cat a bit of a rebel? Then she may be pining for a skateboard. Even if she’s an indoor cat, this rad scratching board will give her some street cred. The best part is there’s no assembly required. Just take it out of the box and it’s ready to take her places!

$35.90 at Amazon

Your cat will want to use this corrugated cardboard scratching pad every day for sharpening claws or just perching on. Its rainbow design also provides a pretty pop of color to any interior space, so you’ll enjoy it, too. This one comes ready straight out of the box, so no assembly is required.

$18.99 (was $20) at Amazon

Make your cat’s mealtime more fun with this adorable and durable ceramic water dish, which features a hand-painted 3D fish inside to spark your cat’s natural curiosity and engage those all-important problem-solving skills. Note this product is not suitable for holding cat food.

