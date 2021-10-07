Two men charged with fraudulently obtaining over $1M in unemployment benefits from MD, CA, and VA

BALTIMORE — Two men are accused of filing fraudulent unemployment claims resulting in more than $1 million in benefits.

Robert Carter, of Georgia, and Sirreginald McGuire, of Illinois, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Rockford, Ill. on September 28.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois, the two men and others submitted fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims to the Maryland, California, and Virginia agencies disbursing unemployment insurance benefits.

In addition to identity theft, Carter and McGuire are accused of filing unemployment insurance claims in their own names and opted to have the benefits paid via debit cards, mailed to their residences, and then withdrew the money from financial institutions in Illinois.

Carter and McGuire have been charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

Click here to read the full news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

Recently, three Maryland men were accused of filing more than 600 fraudulent unemployment insurance claims resulting in $2.7 million in benefits.

READ MORE: Three Maryland men accused of stealing $2.7 million in unemployment insurance benefits

And several others have been indicted for filing fraudulent unemployment claims with the Maryland Department of Labor Division of Unemployment Insurance.

RELATED: Several arrests made as Maryland reports 1.4 million fraudulent unemployment insurance claims

As of October 5, 1,525,746, or 89.24 percent, of Maryland unemployment insurance claims flagged have been confirmed as fraudulent.