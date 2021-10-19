Md. Labor department extending contract with unemployment adjudication vendor

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Labor is seeking approval of a six-month contract extension worth $26 million with Alorica, a California company providing staffing to assist with adjudicating unemployment insurance claims.

The Department said the contract is still needed as a result of the unprecedented volume of unemployment claims and issues related to qualification for benefits.

The item is listed on the public agenda for the Board of Public Works meeting on Wednesday.

Alorica was awarded the one-year contract with a six-month renewal option in November 2020.

Despite offering to provide up to 675 adjudicators for $70.9 million, there are approximately 250 Alorica adjudicators investigating claims.

Meanwhile, 18,551 claims are still pending adjudication.

Around one year ago, there were 47,700 claims pending adjudication. On August 26, 2021, right before federal pandemic unemployment programs expired, 21,200 claims were pending adjudication.

The Department said the contract is up to $70.9 million and they are only obligated to pay what is invoiced.

According to invoices obtained by WMAR-2 News Mallory Sofastaii, Alorica has invoiced $14.2 million between December 2020 and August 2021.

Of that, $791,400 was spent on training adjudicators.

The contract is being paid with federal funds.

Sofastaii asked the Department if they’ve requested additional adjudicators to work through the backlog and how many of those claims are from 2020. She hasn’t yet received a response to those questions.

The Department added that as of October 19, 844,403 claims or 97.9 percent have been processed, 716,136 or 83 percent of claimants have received their benefits, and 128,269 or 14.9 percent of claimants were denied benefits.