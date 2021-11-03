Judge dismisses lawsuit against Maryland over unemployment pay delays

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore Circuit Court judge has dismissed the remainder of a class action lawsuit filed against the State Department of Labor over unemployment benefits that are allegedly still owed to thousands of Maryland residents.

Lawyers with the Unemployed Workers Union have long accused State Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson of unlawfully delaying the process of incoming claims to avoid payouts to those out of work.

Robinson defended her agency which for nearly two years has been flooded with claims, many of which have been found to be fraudulent.

As of October 19 — 18,551 claims were still waiting adjudication

Meanwhile at that time, the Labor Department said they've processed 844,403 (97.9%) claims, with 716,136 claimants (83%) receiving their benefits. Another 128,269 (14.9%) were denied benefits.

The most common reason for denial is fraud. Since the beginning of the pandemic — 1,532,078 claims have been found to be fraudulent.

Then there is the issue of those on unemployment who were overpaid by a combined $469 million.

The state is currently in the process of reviewing those waiver claims.

To help sort it all out, the department recently extended the contract of a vendor to help sort through all the pending claims.

The legal issues began in June after Robinson and Governor Larry Hogan announced plans to cut off various enhanced unemployment benefits more than two months before they were to expire.

Another judge eventually issued an injunction against the administration, forcing them to pay out benefits until they expired on.

That date however has come and gone. Now with the lawsuit being dropped, those still waiting to be paid are left wondering if they ever will.