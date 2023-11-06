Tyson issues massive chicken nugget recall

Attention all chicken nugget-loving families: You need to check your freezers to make sure your nuggets are not included in a new, large-scale recall from Tyson Foods.

On Nov. 4, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a Class I recall of Tyson’s Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties. The agency received consumer complaints about finding “small metal pieces” in the product, which triggered the recall.

A Class I recall means using the product has a “reasonable probability…to cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

“There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product,” the agency shared in its official recall notice. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.”

These dinosaur-shaped nuggets are among the most popular chicken nugget products sold in nationwide retailers. Because of this and the concern that many of these products may be in consumers’ freezers, the FSIS has warned people to check the label information to ensure their Tyson chicken nugget products do not match the recalled items.

The recalled products are the 29-oz. bags of Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties with a best-if-used-by date of Sept. 4, 2024 and the following lot codes:

2483BRV0207

2483BRV0208

2483BRV0209

2483BRV0210

There is also a product establishment number of “P-7211” printed on the back of the package, as shown below:

FSIS reported that the recalled products were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. From there, they were shipped to retailers.

If you find one of the recalled bags of chicken nuggets, the FSIS warns you to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 800-985-5990 to reach Tyson Consumer Relations.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.