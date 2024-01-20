Two people killed following fire in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire that killed two people Saturday in Northeast Baltimore.

At 7 a.m., crews responded to the 4700 block of Old York Road for reports of a dwelling fire. When they got there,They discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story rowhome.

As firefighters began suppressing the fire to gain entry to the home, one person inside managed to escape the burning house through a second-story window, according to Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.

Officials say that once crews were able to enter the home, they found another victim inside, unconscious and non-responsive.

That person was removed from the home and treated by paramedics. Both victims were later taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

According to Cartwright, one of the victims died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other was in critical condition, but later died from their injuries.

Due to the intensity of the fire, there was some extension of the fire to an adjacent dwelling. That fire is now placed under control.

