Turkey Bowl Preview: Noah Brannock

BALTIMORE, Md. — Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

Prior to the game, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition returning after it was canceled in 2020, what it means to take part in this long-standing rivalry and much more.

Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall’s Noah Brannock, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

NAME: Noah Brannock

GRADE: 11

JERSEY NUMBER: 4

POSITION: Quarterback

HOW MANY TURKEY BOWLS HAVE YOU PLAYED IN BEFORE 2019: 1

FAVORITE PRO/COLLEGE TEAM: Seattle Seahawks

FAVORITE SPORTS (OTHER THAN FOOTBALL): Lacrosse

FAVORITE THANKSGIVING FOOD: Stuffing

FAVORITE MOVIE: Goonies

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO STUDY IN COLLEGE: Sports Psychology

SOMETHING NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT YOU: I am good at drawing

ROLE MODEL & WHY: My grandfather because he is the most wise and strongest man I know.