Turkey Bowl Preview: Nigel Henderson

BALTIMORE, Md. — Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

Prior to the game, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition returning after it was canceled in 2020, what it means to take part in this long-standing rivalry and much more.

Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall’s Nigel Henderson, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

NAME: Nigel Henderson

GRADE: 12

JERSEY NUMBER: 22

POSITION: Cornerback

HOW MANY TURKEY BOWLS HAVE YOU PLAYED IN BEFORE 2019: 1

FAVORITE PRO/COLLEGE TEAM: Ravens, Florida State

FAVORITE SPORTS (OTHER THAN FOOTBALL): Track and Field

FAVORITE THANKSGIVING FOOD: Ham and Mac and Cheese

FAVORITE MOVIE: Hidden Figures

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO STUDY IN COLLEGE: Cinematography and films and production

SOMETHING NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT YOU: I am ambidextrous

ROLE MODEL & WHY: Adrian Amos is my role model because he coached and mentored me, showing me what it is like to play football at the next level. Also, he showed me the work you need to get there.