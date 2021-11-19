Turkey Bowl Preview: Marcus Hines

BALTIMORE, Md. — Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

Prior to the game, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition returning after it was canceled in 2020, what it means to take part in this long-standing rivalry and much more.

Below are survey answers from Loyola's Marcus Hines, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

NAME: Marcus Hines

GRADE: 11

JERSEY NUMBER: 5

POSITION: QB/WR/OLB

HOW MANY TURKEY BOWLS HAVE YOU PLAYED IN BEFORE 2019: 0

FAVORITE PRO/COLLEGE TEAM: Clemson

FAVORITE SPORTS (OTHER THAN FOOTBALL): Basketball

FAVORITE THANKSGIVING FOOD: Sweet Potatoes

FAVORITE MOVIE: Bad Boys

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO STUDY IN COLLEGE: Teaching

SOMETHING NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT YOU: I like listening to R&B music

ROLE MODEL & WHY: My Father. He has been there all my life and has coached me for most my life.

