Turkey Bowl Preview: Calvert Hall Head Coach Josh Ward

Calvert Hall vs. Loyola Thanksgiving morning on WMAR
Turkey Bowl Preview: Calvert Hall Head Coach Josh Ward
Posted at 10:58 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 22:58:59-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

Prior to the game, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition returning after it was canceled in 2020, what it means to take part in this long-standing rivalry and much more.

Josh Ward is in his second season as head coach of Calvert Hall. He is a 2004 graduate of CHC. Before accepting the Cardinals' head coaching job in June 2020 he was the athletic director and head coach at Concordia Prep.

